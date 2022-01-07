Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

232 new coronavirus cases reported in Wichita County

There are currently 47 hospitalizations and 593 new recoveries to report in the county.
There are currently 47 hospitalizations and 593 new recoveries to report in the county.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: Jan. 7, 2022 at 12:56 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported 232 new cases of the coronavirus Friday.

Eight new deaths from the Coronavirus were reported this week across Wichita County.

For the week, there were 1,302 new cases. There are currently 47 hospitalizations and 593 new recoveries to report in the county.

Of the 47 people hospitalized, the health district said 14 are vaccine breakthrough cases and one of them is also a re-infection.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are fighting a fire that broke out on a train near Oklaunion Saturday morning.
UPDATE: U.S. 287 reopens after train derailment
Christian Bishop-Torrence and Sage Wright.
Parents indicted for capital murder in death of one-year-old
This photo provided by The City of Key West, Fla., shows Southernmost Point buoy on Saturday,...
Henrietta man to be arrested for burning Florida landmark
Amanda Gourley and Fernando Rodriquez.
Two charged after SWAT team finds meth in Vernon Street home
Anthony Kienlen was booked into Wichita County Jail on Oct. 13.
WF man indicted for 16 counts, including attempted murder of police officers

Latest News

Crews are fighting a fire that broke out on a train near Oklaunion Saturday morning.
UPDATE: U.S. 287 reopens after train derailment
During the cultural event, families were able to enjoy singing, a live reenactment.
Zavala celebrates Three Kings Day at WF library
It was just a big space, the only way to get up there was a little attic door that was three by...
Burkburnett Boys and Girls Club’s additions expand community reach
Breakfast with Mayor Santellana canceled due to COVID spike
Breakfast with Mayor Santellana canceled due to COVID spike
Patches is a 7-month-old kitten who is sweet and relaxed.
Patches is looking for her forever home