232 new coronavirus cases reported in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported 232 new cases of the coronavirus Friday.

Eight new deaths from the Coronavirus were reported this week across Wichita County.

For the week, there were 1,302 new cases. There are currently 47 hospitalizations and 593 new recoveries to report in the county.

Of the 47 people hospitalized, the health district said 14 are vaccine breakthrough cases and one of them is also a re-infection.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.