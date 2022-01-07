Email City Guide
Missing 6-year-old in North Carolina has been found; Amber Alert canceled

By Dave Jordan and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:35 AM CST|Updated: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:04 PM CST
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - Public safety officials in North Carolina said Friday a 6-year-old who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found and appears to be in good health, WITN reported.

The Amber Alert for 6-year-old Amari Christiansen has been canceled. It was issued Thursday evening.

Jacksonville police said the child was found a block from his home. Chief Mike Yaniero said the 6-year-old was asleep under a mobile home, woke up and came out. He said at that point a member of the community saw the child and called police.

Yaniero said Christiansen is undergoing an evaluation from EMS, and once that is completed he will go home to his parents.

“When a child goes missing it devastates a community. This is the best outcome we could have had,” said the chief. “We are thankful that we have a community that comes together.”

Search crews from at least seven departments met at Northeast Creek Park early Friday and were sent out around 8 a.m. Police have set up a perimeter around the Holiday City mobile home complex.

A helicopter and K-9 units also assisted in the search, as well as FBI agents and analysts who specialize in missing children.

Anyone with additional information can contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 910-938-6414 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

