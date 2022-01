WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Chillicothe Project Show Trophy Sale is happening on Saturday.

It will start at 6 p.m. at the Chillicothe Elementary School cafeteria.

They’ll be auctioning off all grand, reserve and showmanship awards. There will also be a free barbecue meal with all the trimmings and everyone is invited to attend.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.