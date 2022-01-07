Fire damages Clark House apartments

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department was called out to an apartment fire on Thursday at the corner of 11th St. and Duvall St. in Wichita Falls.

23 WFFD firefighters worked the scene at the Clark House apartments for about an hour. Fire crews said they entered the building around 7 p.m. to find the fire.

The apartment complex is a big home that houses several apartments. Firefighters said one of the eight apartments burned and added that there was damage done to a few other apartments.

They were not sure what started the fire. Oncor and Atmos both responded and assisted, and while Red Cross was called in to help, firefighters said there were no reported injuries at the scene.

