D.C. hit list suspect captured in Iowa to rely on insanity defense

By Kevin Westhues and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 9:09 PM CST
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT/Gray News) - A California man has revealed his intent to rely on an insanity defense after being caught while allegedly headed to the White House with a hit list that included the president.

WOWT reported that Kuachua Brillion Xiong, 25, was found to be heavily armed when he was pulled over Dec. 21 in Cass County, Iowa. A federal complaint said he told law enforcement officers that he would “do whatever it takes” to kill government leaders on his hit list, which included President Biden, the president’s chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci, former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, and Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg. When he spoke with investigators, he described his would-be victims as “evil individuals.”

Xiong was supposed to have a detention hearing in federal court Wednesday. Instead, the judge heard matters on his intent to rely on an insanity defense.

Court papers show he plans to introduce expert evidence at trial relating to a “mental disease bearing on the issues of guilt.”

The court granted the government’s motion for a mental exam and evaluation.

Xiong will remain detained. No further public development is expected before March 28.

He allegedly told law enforcement after the traffic stop that he was called upon by God to “combat evil demons in the White House.” He said he believed he was the only person who could free the United States from evil and that it was necessary for him to kill those in positions of power.

At the time of his arrest, he was in possession of an AR-15 style rifle, loaded magazines, boxes of ammunition, and several items of body armor, and medical kits.

Copyright 2022 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

