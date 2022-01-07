Grandmother says detective skills led her to vehicle that injured grandson

SAN DIEGO (KFMB) - A California grandmother says she tracked down the car that hit and injured her grandson, and police are investigating her findings.

It took Pamela Taylor two weeks and a lot of work to find a Mercedes-Benz seen in surveillance videos near the scene of the collision in San Diego.

Taylor called police Thursday morning to report that the vehicle was parked at an urgent care clinic in the city’s Pacific Beach neighborhood.

“I had to flag down a police officer this morning because I couldn’t get through to any police officer,” Taylor said. “I flagged down this nice, young man on a motorcycle who’s been standing with me ever since.”

Taylor believes it’s the same car that hit her 22-year-old grandson last month as he was riding home from work on his electric bike.

The gumshoe grandma did her own detective work and found surveillance video of the Mercedes chasing after her grandson.

Taylor believes the conflict started as a road rage incident when the driver of the vehicle said her grandson was traveling too slow.

The driver then hit her grandson, injuring him and damaging the bike.

Two women contacted Taylor on Facebook after KFMB aired a surveillance video of the vehicle last week.

“One of them contacted me about a week ago about the car, and I’ve been surveilling it ever since, trying to get the person that was driving it,” Taylor said.

The second tip came in Wednesday night, stating the owner of the Mercedes matched the description of the driver. Taylor was elated that her case was nearing closure.

“Hallelujah, we have found him! I said I wasn’t going to quit until I found him, and thank goodness for two women who have their eyes open,” she said.

Detectives responded and discovered the vehicle had illegal license plates from a wrecked Audi.

They took photos of the damage on the side of the vehicle and interviewed the owner, but they didn’t have enough evidence to arrest him as of Thursday.

“Hopefully the guy will be a man and own up,” Taylor said. “That’s what I’m hoping for.”

The driver of the vehicle could face felony assault with deadly weapon charges.

“My message to this guy is, I told you not to mess with Grandma, and you did, and we got you. Hopefully, we got you,” she said.

If detectives can prove the car was involved, they’ll still need evidence of who was behind the wheel of the vehicle.

Copyright 2022 KFMB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.