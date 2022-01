WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Harlem Globetrotters will visit Wichita Falls in February as part of their reimagined Spread Game Tour.

They’ll be at the Kay Yeager Coliseum on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m.

Tickets can be bought online or at the Texoma Community Credit Union Box Office at the MPEC.

