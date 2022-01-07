High school athlete dies from injuries sustained during hockey game

GREENWICH, CT (WFSB/Gray News) – The community is mourning the loss of a student-athlete in Connecticut who died from an accident during a hockey game.

According to WFSB, a student from St. Luke’s School in New Canaan fell and collided with a player from the opposing team who was unable to stop in time.

It happened at Brunswick High School in Greenwich.

Police said the teen was taken to the hospital where they later died from their injuries.

The athlete’s name was not released.

“Our community is mourning,” St. Luke’s said in a statement. “(Thursday), we lost a precious young man in a tragic accident. Both St. Luke’s School and Brunswick School are in shock as we work to support our students and families. St. Luke’s singular focus at this moment is to care for our devastated community. Thank you for your concern and for respecting our need to grieve.”

