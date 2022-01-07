Graham Chamber of Commerce & CVB CEO stepping down

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Krisa De La Cruz, the CEO of the Graham Chamber of Commerce and Convention Visitors Bureau, is resigning.

De La Cruz is leaving after working for six years.

“I have three small children at home who are also important to me. I just felt like my work-life balance was not balanced, and I think it was just a reset for me,” said De La Cruz.

The emotional departure of De La Cruz has hit home with a number of prominent Graham community members, including Mayor Neal Blanton.

“You come up here at six or seven at night o’clock at night, and you still see her car out there,” Blanton said. “The days and the long hours that she spends with the various activities and the coordination that she does.”

De La Cruz made a name for herself over the years after adding a number of new programs to her beloved community.

“We’ve experienced growth with our programs and events. We’ve added some additional programs and events that we hadn’t done previously that I think have been successful and growth within our community involvement all the way around,” De La Cruz said.

Although it will be tough, the CVB is ready to find their next CEO.

“We hope that we find an energetic person who is willing to put the time in and has the interest that she has exhibited,” Blanton said.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.