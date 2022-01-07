Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Graham Chamber of Commerce & CVB CEO stepping down

The community says Krisa De La Cruz’s legacy will not be forgotten.
Pillar of Graham community stepping down
Pillar of Graham community stepping down
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:11 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Krisa De La Cruz, the CEO of the Graham Chamber of Commerce and Convention Visitors Bureau, is resigning.

De La Cruz is leaving after working for six years.

“I have three small children at home who are also important to me. I just felt like my work-life balance was not balanced, and I think it was just a reset for me,” said De La Cruz.

The emotional departure of De La Cruz has hit home with a number of prominent Graham community members, including Mayor Neal Blanton.

“You come up here at six or seven at night o’clock at night, and you still see her car out there,” Blanton said. “The days and the long hours that she spends with the various activities and the coordination that she does.”

De La Cruz made a name for herself over the years after adding a number of new programs to her beloved community.

“We’ve experienced growth with our programs and events. We’ve added some additional programs and events that we hadn’t done previously that I think have been successful and growth within our community involvement all the way around,” De La Cruz said.

Although it will be tough, the CVB is ready to find their next CEO.

“We hope that we find an energetic person who is willing to put the time in and has the interest that she has exhibited,” Blanton said.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are fighting a fire that broke out on a train near Oklaunion Saturday morning.
UPDATE: U.S. 287 reopens after train derailment
Christian Bishop-Torrence and Sage Wright.
Parents indicted for capital murder in death of one-year-old
This photo provided by The City of Key West, Fla., shows Southernmost Point buoy on Saturday,...
Henrietta man to be arrested for burning Florida landmark
Amanda Gourley and Fernando Rodriquez.
Two charged after SWAT team finds meth in Vernon Street home
Anthony Kienlen was booked into Wichita County Jail on Oct. 13.
WF man indicted for 16 counts, including attempted murder of police officers

Latest News

Crews are fighting a fire that broke out on a train near Oklaunion Saturday morning.
UPDATE: U.S. 287 reopens after train derailment
During the cultural event, families were able to enjoy singing, a live reenactment.
Zavala celebrates Three Kings Day at WF library
It was just a big space, the only way to get up there was a little attic door that was three by...
Burkburnett Boys and Girls Club’s additions expand community reach
Breakfast with Mayor Santellana canceled due to COVID spike
Breakfast with Mayor Santellana canceled due to COVID spike
Patches is a 7-month-old kitten who is sweet and relaxed.
Patches is looking for her forever home