Lisa is looking for her forever home

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.

Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Ken Johnson in the studio to talk about a cat named Lisa. She’s about seven months old and loves to nap.

The adoption fee for dogs is $125 but that covers all shots, spay or neutering, and it gets the animal a microchip in case they ever get lost.

For more information, you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

