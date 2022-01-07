Email City Guide
Northbound I-44 lanes briefly closed for construction

Traffic backed up into Texas.
Oklahoma Department of Transportation
Oklahoma Department of Transportation
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:41 AM CST
BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - All northbound lanes of I-44 were briefly closed beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

The road closure was a result of the Oklahoma Department of Transportation hanging a bridge beam north of the Red River. The operation was expected to last about 15-20 minutes, with Oklahoma Troopers conducting a rolling roadblock to slow motorists to a stop. Traffic was expected to back up into Texas.

For more information on the closure, contact Cody Boyd, ODOT PIO, by calling 405-521-6003.

