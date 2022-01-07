WF programs open doors to help people escape cold weather

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Faith Mission, Faith Refuge, and Meals on Wheels are dedicated to providing those who need a little help in life with shelter, meals, and more. During inclement weather like we are seeing this week, they open their doors to even more and are ready to assist anyone who may need it.

“We do our very best to accommodate as many people as possible,” Diane Seigler, Chief of Operations at Faith Mission Inc. said.

All 3 programs have “turned up the heat” in helping people during the cold weather who may need a place to stay, warm clothes or food.

“We have an outpouring of hats and gloves and jackets that come in that we can hand out to those who don’t have any,” Seigler said. “We also have warm meals and warm beds. Getting through the cold snap is just what we try to do.”

“Our volunteers are wonderful advocates for our clients,” Amanda Culley, Director of Marketing and Development for Meals on Wheels said. “They are kind of watching and making those personal touches with them every day that they deliver a meal. That way we are able to understand that if they are needing warmth or microwaves or anything like that, they get it.”

These programs know that the weather can change at a moment’s notice, so they stay prepared in case they suddenly see an increase in needs.

“We do get prepared ahead of time to make sure that we have the supplies that we do need, even supplies of personal care items,” Seigler said.

“Also, we plan for inclement weather days where we send out additional meals to help them get through this colder season. In case something happens and we have to close and we are not able to see them one time, they will still have meals to get them through that time,” Culley said.

Faith Mission and Faith Refuge have seen an increase in clients since the cold weather began and say even if they hit full capacity, they will not turn anyone away.

“I think at the Mission we are about at 50% capacity and at the Refuge we are at 80% capacity, but we are set up to take the individuals that are coming in and if we need to we will set up cots,” Brad Prickett, Director of Development at Wichita Falls Faith Mission said.

All three programs say they love what they do and the impact it has on people is amazing to be a part of.

“It is amazing when you are working here and you get to know the individuals that are here and how their lives are changed on a daily basis,” Prickett said. “It really makes you feel good at the end of the day that you are able to change somebody’s life.”

“Being able to go and know that you are bringing a smile to their face and deliver them some sort of social interaction that they may not get otherwise is the best part,” Culley said.

“To be able to help someone and see them get back on their feet and to become a viable member of the society again in the community,” Seigler said. “Especially those with children, helping them to get their own place. The mom or the dad to get a new job and to become self-sufficient again is the most rewarding thing of all.”

All three programs said they want to thank the community for all the help they receive. Whether it is volunteers or donations of clothes, food or money, everything they do would not be possible without the community’s help.

