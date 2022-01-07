Email City Guide
Rollercoaster of temperatures

By Mason Brighton
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 3:32 AM CST
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As you are waking up this morning expect more brutal cold with temps mostly in the teens and 20s. Real feel values for most are in the single digits. Thankfully it is not as windy as yesterday morning. Today will be warmer than Thursday as well, we look to reach a high near 47. Overnight temps fall into the mid 30s. Saturday will be the warmest day we see for a while with a high near 72. Sunday another round of cold air returns. Next week we looks to mainly have highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s, right on par for what we should expect for this time of year. Late in the week, we may see a few showers.

