How to save money on your electricity bill this year

We’ve curated some tips on controlling your heat.
Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls(KAUZ)
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:57 PM CST
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - There are things you can do, right now, to start saving money on your electricity bill.

Robb Havens, operating manager at James Lane Air Conditioning and Plumbing, says you first want to make sure you change your heating filter if you can. He also suggests keeping doors and windows closed to keep hot air from escaping.

“Try to acclimate to a little bit cooler temperatures inside your house. So if you normally keep it at 70 in the winter try to out it around 65 throw a hoodie on and a blanket and try to acclimate to that,” Havens said.

Havens also says whatever you do, don’t use supplemental heating such as electric blankets and ovens as they can also raise your bill.

