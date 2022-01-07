Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Two charged after SWAT team finds meth in Vernon Street home

Amanda Gourley and Fernando Rodriquez.
Amanda Gourley and Fernando Rodriquez.(Wichita County)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two people have been charged after the Wichita Falls SWAT team executed a search warrant in the 2300 block of Vernon Street on Wednesday.

Court documents state Fernando Rodriquez was seen running from the home to a different house as the SWAT team started its search. Officers then located and detained him. The other suspect, Amanda Gourley, was located inside of the doorway of the home.

In the home, officers reportedly found a black safe inside of the oven containing around 349 grams (11.4 ounces) of methamphetamine. Multiple digital scales and plastic baggies were also located, according to court documents.

Gourley and Rodriquez were both arrested and charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, and have had $50,000 bonds set.

Rodriquez bonded out of jail on Thursday, while Gourley remains in jail as of Friday.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are fighting a fire that broke out on a train near Oklaunion Saturday morning.
UPDATE: U.S. 287 reopens after train derailment
Christian Bishop-Torrence and Sage Wright.
Parents indicted for capital murder in death of one-year-old
This photo provided by The City of Key West, Fla., shows Southernmost Point buoy on Saturday,...
Henrietta man to be arrested for burning Florida landmark
Anthony Kienlen was booked into Wichita County Jail on Oct. 13.
WF man indicted for 16 counts, including attempted murder of police officers

Latest News

Crews are fighting a fire that broke out on a train near Oklaunion Saturday morning.
UPDATE: U.S. 287 reopens after train derailment
During the cultural event, families were able to enjoy singing, a live reenactment.
Zavala celebrates Three Kings Day at WF library
It was just a big space, the only way to get up there was a little attic door that was three by...
Burkburnett Boys and Girls Club’s additions expand community reach
Breakfast with Mayor Santellana canceled due to COVID spike
Breakfast with Mayor Santellana canceled due to COVID spike
Patches is a 7-month-old kitten who is sweet and relaxed.
Patches is looking for her forever home