Two charged after SWAT team finds meth in Vernon Street home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two people have been charged after the Wichita Falls SWAT team executed a search warrant in the 2300 block of Vernon Street on Wednesday.

Court documents state Fernando Rodriquez was seen running from the home to a different house as the SWAT team started its search. Officers then located and detained him. The other suspect, Amanda Gourley, was located inside of the doorway of the home.

In the home, officers reportedly found a black safe inside of the oven containing around 349 grams (11.4 ounces) of methamphetamine. Multiple digital scales and plastic baggies were also located, according to court documents.

Gourley and Rodriquez were both arrested and charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, and have had $50,000 bonds set.

Rodriquez bonded out of jail on Thursday, while Gourley remains in jail as of Friday.

