Two officers fired after December officer-involved shooting in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two Lawton Police officers have been fired as a result of an officer-involved shooting that took place in December.

The shooting, which took place Dec. 5 on northwest Lincoln, resulted in the death of Quadry Sanders.

Lawton City Manager Michael Cleghorn announced Friday that after the Lawton Police Department’s Internal Affairs division conducted an investigation, the city determined to terminate the employment of officers Nathan Ronan and Robert Hinkle. Ronan was also involved in a separate officer-involved shooting in January of last year.

“The City of Lawton, to include the Lawton Police Department, firmly believes in policing itself in the same manner the community is policed and holds itself to the highest possible standards,” Cleghorn said. “The actions of these officers were not in conformance with the Lawton Police Department’s well-established training protocols, policies, practices, customs or procedures.”

Cleghorn added that the investigation by the Internal Affairs division is separate from one conducted by the OSBI. OSBI’s investigation is criminal while the city’s investigation is administrative.

The investigation by OSBI is still ongoing and it will ultimately be up to the Comanche County District Attorney whether or not charges will be filed.

7News has requested body camera footage of the officer-involved shooting.

Cleghorn said in a statement that the body camera footage will be released after the District Attorney’s decision is made.

The entire statement from the City of Lawton can be found below.

On Dec. 5, 2021, the Lawton Police Department received a call to 1806 NW Lincoln. This call resulted in the loss of life of Quadry Sanders. As with past officer-involved shootings, the Lawton Police Department turned the investigation over to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. The Lawton Police Department’s Internal Affairs division conducted and completed its own administrative investigation into the matter. At the conclusion of the administrative investigation, City Manager Michael Cleghorn, upon careful consideration, has decided to terminate the employment of officers Nathan Ronan and Robert Hinkle. The City of Lawton, to include the Lawton Police Department, firmly believes in policing itself in the same manner the community is policed and holds itself to the highest possible standards. The actions of these officers were not in conformance with the Lawton Police Department’s well established training protocols, policies, practices, customs or procedures. It is important to note that the City’s administrative investigation and actions taken, are separate and distinct from the investigation being conducted by the OSBI. The OSBI investigation is criminal while the City’s investigation was administrative. The OSBI’s investigation is still ongoing and upon completion of their investigation, the Comanche County District Attorney will determine whether or not criminal charges should be filed against involved parties. Any presumptions about the criminal culpability of these officers should not be based upon the City’s actions here today. All further and future information, including but not limited to body camera footage, will be released once the Comanche County District Attorney has made their decision at the completion of the OSBI investigation, or otherwise in accordance with the Oklahoma Open Records Act.

