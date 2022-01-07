Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Voter registration deadline approaching

Last day to register or change personal information is Jan. 31.
By Michael Grace
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:54 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s hard to believe, but the next election season is right around the corner.

With early voting starting on Feb. 14 and Election Day, groups in Wichita Falls like the League of Women Voters (LWV) are urging the public to register beforehand and update any of their information that may have changed, such as their address or name.

To learn how you can complete either of these things before the Jan. 31 deadline, click here.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are fighting a fire that broke out on a train near Oklaunion Saturday morning.
UPDATE: U.S. 287 reopens after train derailment
Christian Bishop-Torrence and Sage Wright.
Parents indicted for capital murder in death of one-year-old
This photo provided by The City of Key West, Fla., shows Southernmost Point buoy on Saturday,...
Henrietta man to be arrested for burning Florida landmark
Amanda Gourley and Fernando Rodriquez.
Two charged after SWAT team finds meth in Vernon Street home
Anthony Kienlen was booked into Wichita County Jail on Oct. 13.
WF man indicted for 16 counts, including attempted murder of police officers

Latest News

Crews are fighting a fire that broke out on a train near Oklaunion Saturday morning.
UPDATE: U.S. 287 reopens after train derailment
During the cultural event, families were able to enjoy singing, a live reenactment.
Zavala celebrates Three Kings Day at WF library
It was just a big space, the only way to get up there was a little attic door that was three by...
Burkburnett Boys and Girls Club’s additions expand community reach
Breakfast with Mayor Santellana canceled due to COVID spike
Breakfast with Mayor Santellana canceled due to COVID spike
Patches is a 7-month-old kitten who is sweet and relaxed.
Patches is looking for her forever home