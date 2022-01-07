Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Warming up a Little

By Ken Johnson
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:56 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - South winds bring an increase in some clouds later tonight and early on Saturday morning. South winds will also bring warmer weather our way by Saturday afternoon with highs in the 60s to near 70. Another cool front arrives by Sunday with a little drop in temperatures into early next week. Highs will be in the 50s. A chance for rain arrives around the middle of next week.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are fighting a fire that broke out on a train near Oklaunion Saturday morning.
UPDATE: U.S. 287 reopens after train derailment
Christian Bishop-Torrence and Sage Wright.
Parents indicted for capital murder in death of one-year-old
This photo provided by The City of Key West, Fla., shows Southernmost Point buoy on Saturday,...
Henrietta man to be arrested for burning Florida landmark
Amanda Gourley and Fernando Rodriquez.
Two charged after SWAT team finds meth in Vernon Street home
Anthony Kienlen was booked into Wichita County Jail on Oct. 13.
WF man indicted for 16 counts, including attempted murder of police officers

Latest News

KAUZ Morning Forecast (12-23)
Cold returns tomorrow
Up and Down Temperature Weekend
Rollercoaster of temperatures
Your First Alert Weather Team is here watching out for you!
Very Cold Night Ahead