Warming up a Little

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - South winds bring an increase in some clouds later tonight and early on Saturday morning. South winds will also bring warmer weather our way by Saturday afternoon with highs in the 60s to near 70. Another cool front arrives by Sunday with a little drop in temperatures into early next week. Highs will be in the 50s. A chance for rain arrives around the middle of next week.

