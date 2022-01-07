Email City Guide
WF man indicted for 16 counts, including attempted murder of police officers

By Avery Ikeda
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:46 AM CST
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man accused of shooting at law enforcement during an October standoff was indicted Wednesday for 16 counts, including 14 counts of attempted murder of a peace officer or fireman.

READ: “Cops are about to lose their lives”: Details emerge after Turkey Ranch Rd. shootout

Anthony Kienlen, who allegedly tried to murder deputies with an AK during a tense standoff, was indicted for the following charges:

  • 14 charges of attempted capital murder of a peace officer
  • Deadly conduct - discharging firearms
  • Criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000

Kienlen’s total bond has now been set at over $7 million, and he remains in Wichita County Jail, according to court documents.

The 14 counts of attempted capital murder came after Kienlen allegedly fired on 11 Wichita County Sheriff’s Office deputies, a Texas DPS trooper, and the Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department’s fire chief and assistant fire chief on Oct. 13, 2021.

The deadly conduct charge was related to one of Kienlen’s shots reportedly hitting a nearby home. Court documents stated a bullet hit the metal frame of an eight-year-old child’s bedroom window, ricocheting into the bedroom before hitting a desk and finally stopping in a wall. Meanwhile, a criminal mischief charge was levied after Kienlen allegedly shot at and destroyed a Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden’s drone that was worth about $21,000.

It is unclear what may have caused the situation to unfold with violence. The standoff began after Kienlen’s wife called law enforcement about a possible suicide attempt; directly after the incident, Sheriff Duke of the Department of Safety told News Channel 6 that the Kienlen may have had a history with PTSD, but said further details couldn’t be released due to the ongoing investigation.

