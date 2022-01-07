Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Wichita Co. judge candidates attend WF Tea Party meeting, answer questions

Participants were able to ask each candidate about their goals and opinions on specific...
Participants were able to ask each candidate about their goals and opinions on specific legislative issues during the meeting.(KAUZ)
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 9:25 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two republican candidates for Wichita County judge attended a Tea Party meeting on Thursday to spread the word about their respective campaigns.

Jim Johnson and Rick Hatcher spoke to attendees at the Red River Harley Davidson about their backgrounds and vision for Wichita County. After each candidate gave remarks, the floor was opened for a Q&A session. Participants asked about things like the 4A and 4B boards, candidates’ views on vaccine mandates and the heartbeat bill, and how they would listen to the people if elected to office.

One local business owner asks candidates Jim Johnson and Rick Hatcher how they feel about the...
One local business owner asks candidates Jim Johnson and Rick Hatcher how they feel about the government dictating business closures during the COVID-19 pandemic.(KAUZ)

Johnson and Hatcher are running for the Republican ticket in the March 2022 primary following Judge Woody Gossom announcing his retirement from the position. Whoever wins the primary will go on to the general election in November.

Stay tuned for News Channel 6′s upcoming election coverage, which will feature detailed candidate profiles and up-to-date information on how you can make your voice heard.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are fighting a fire that broke out on a train near Oklaunion Saturday morning.
UPDATE: U.S. 287 reopens after train derailment
Christian Bishop-Torrence and Sage Wright.
Parents indicted for capital murder in death of one-year-old
This photo provided by The City of Key West, Fla., shows Southernmost Point buoy on Saturday,...
Henrietta man to be arrested for burning Florida landmark
Amanda Gourley and Fernando Rodriquez.
Two charged after SWAT team finds meth in Vernon Street home
Anthony Kienlen was booked into Wichita County Jail on Oct. 13.
WF man indicted for 16 counts, including attempted murder of police officers

Latest News

Crews are fighting a fire that broke out on a train near Oklaunion Saturday morning.
UPDATE: U.S. 287 reopens after train derailment
During the cultural event, families were able to enjoy singing, a live reenactment.
Zavala celebrates Three Kings Day at WF library
It was just a big space, the only way to get up there was a little attic door that was three by...
Burkburnett Boys and Girls Club’s additions expand community reach
Breakfast with Mayor Santellana canceled due to COVID spike
Breakfast with Mayor Santellana canceled due to COVID spike
Patches is a 7-month-old kitten who is sweet and relaxed.
Patches is looking for her forever home