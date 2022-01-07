Wichita Co. judge candidates attend WF Tea Party meeting, answer questions

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two republican candidates for Wichita County judge attended a Tea Party meeting on Thursday to spread the word about their respective campaigns.

Jim Johnson and Rick Hatcher spoke to attendees at the Red River Harley Davidson about their backgrounds and vision for Wichita County. After each candidate gave remarks, the floor was opened for a Q&A session. Participants asked about things like the 4A and 4B boards, candidates’ views on vaccine mandates and the heartbeat bill, and how they would listen to the people if elected to office.

One local business owner asks candidates Jim Johnson and Rick Hatcher how they feel about the government dictating business closures during the COVID-19 pandemic. (KAUZ)

Johnson and Hatcher are running for the Republican ticket in the March 2022 primary following Judge Woody Gossom announcing his retirement from the position. Whoever wins the primary will go on to the general election in November.

