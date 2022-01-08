Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

2 women identified in alleged Virginia shopping cart serial killer investigation

By WJLA
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 1:49 AM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WJLA) - As Fairfax County Police continue to investigate an alleged serial killer, the department may have a lead after identifying two more victims, who the suspect may have met on dating apps.

The two women have been identified as 29-year-old Cheyenne Brown from Washington D.C. and 48-year-old Stephanie Harrison from California.

Their remains were found in a container near a motel in Alexandria, Virginia on Dec. 15. authorities said.

“Our division interacted with Stephanie’s daughter Destiny who told us she was a beloved mother and an even better grandmother. Kevin Davis said, Chief of Fairfax County Police Department. He added saying, “She was the kindest person and helped everyone and would give you her last dime. And her mom said that she wanted everyone to know that Cheyenne had a huge heart, and she was trusting and thought of everyone as her friend.”

Davis says Anthony Eugene Robinson, who is from New York, remains their primary suspect in these homicides.

A fifth death investigation discovered another woman who was found dead in a shopping cart in Washington D.C., wearing only a blanket.

Brown was the last to be seen with Robinson when she was reported missing in October.

Detectives believe that Robinson has been using dating apps like “Plenty of Fish” and “Tagged” to find his victims.

Investigators announced they are still searching for survivors to gather more information.

“In particular missing females who may fit the profile of our four victims, Davis said.”

“What we really need is information about previous contacts. Because this case is not about shopping carts, it’s about a serial killer,” Ed O’Carroll said, Commander Chief of the Major Crimes, Cyber and Forensics Bureau.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are fighting a fire that broke out on a train near Oklaunion Saturday morning.
UPDATE: U.S. 287 reopens after train derailment
Christian Bishop-Torrence and Sage Wright.
Parents indicted for capital murder in death of one-year-old
This photo provided by The City of Key West, Fla., shows Southernmost Point buoy on Saturday,...
Henrietta man to be arrested for burning Florida landmark
Amanda Gourley and Fernando Rodriquez.
Two charged after SWAT team finds meth in Vernon Street home
Anthony Kienlen was booked into Wichita County Jail on Oct. 13.
WF man indicted for 16 counts, including attempted murder of police officers

Latest News

FILE - Alec Baldwin performs emcee duties at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope...
Baldwin: It’s ‘a lie’ that he’s not helping shooting probe
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2020, file photo former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid listens during an...
Obama, Biden honor late Senate leader as man ‘who got things done’
Obama honors late Senate leader as man 'who got things done'
Obama honors late Senate leader as man 'who got things done'
A miner who was trapped after a portion of a mine collapsed in near the Pennsylvania-West...
Worker dies after roof collapses at Pennsylvania stone mine
Keldrick J. “K.K.” Magee and Kim S. Lodge were charged with rape and kidnapping of a missing...
Two charged with rape, kidnapping of missing Mississippi toddler