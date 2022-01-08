Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Airline denies passengers a flight home after ‘party’ group was dancing, vaping on plane

A group of people are being denied flights back to Canada after violating rules on their flight...
A group of people are being denied flights back to Canada after violating rules on their flight to Mexico.(CBC, POOL, INSTAGRAM, JAMES AWAD, TWITTER, OD_SCOOP, CNN, James Awad/Twitter, Instagram/od_scoop)
By Alison Northcott, CBC
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A group of Canadian influencers and reality show stars are stuck in Mexico after their behavior on a flight to Cancun resulted in the airline denying to fly them back home.

Videos captured on the Sunwing charter flight to Mexico showed the group drinking, dancing and vaping.

In a statement, Sunwing said the group’s behavior was “unruly and contravened several Canadian aviation regulations as well as public health regulations.” Sunwing also said it provided conditions for the return flight, but the group did not accept those terms.

The images on social media of the mid-flight party have prompted attention and outrage, including from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“It is a slap in the face to see people putting themselves, putting their fellow citizens, putting airline workers at risk by being completely irresponsible,” Trudeau said.

Transport Canada is now investigating, and other airlines – including Air Transat and Air Canada – refuse to fly the group home.

The Minister of Transport of Canada said the passengers could face fines of up to $5,000 CAD for each offense.

Copyright 2022 CBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are fighting a fire that broke out on a train near Oklaunion Saturday morning.
UPDATE: U.S. 287 reopens after train derailment
Christian Bishop-Torrence and Sage Wright.
Parents indicted for capital murder in death of one-year-old
This photo provided by The City of Key West, Fla., shows Southernmost Point buoy on Saturday,...
Henrietta man to be arrested for burning Florida landmark
Amanda Gourley and Fernando Rodriquez.
Two charged after SWAT team finds meth in Vernon Street home
Anthony Kienlen was booked into Wichita County Jail on Oct. 13.
WF man indicted for 16 counts, including attempted murder of police officers

Latest News

FILE - Alec Baldwin performs emcee duties at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope...
Baldwin: It’s ‘a lie’ that he’s not helping shooting probe
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2020, file photo former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid listens during an...
Obama, Biden honor late Senate leader as man ‘who got things done’
Obama honors late Senate leader as man 'who got things done'
Obama honors late Senate leader as man 'who got things done'
A miner who was trapped after a portion of a mine collapsed in near the Pennsylvania-West...
Worker dies after roof collapses at Pennsylvania stone mine
Keldrick J. “K.K.” Magee and Kim S. Lodge were charged with rape and kidnapping of a missing...
Two charged with rape, kidnapping of missing Mississippi toddler