Burkburnett Boys and Girls Club’s additions expand community reach

BRKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - A half-a-million-dollar addition to the Burkburnett Boys and Girls Club has allowed staff to add three new learning spaces and clear off their entire waiting list.

The new addition was not long ago just attic space but now it has allowed the center to bring in 81 more youth members this week alone that have been patiently waiting for their chance to join the club.

“We had built and added in our hub, which is our modular building out there, that added two new departments hoping that would help us with our capacity issues but we filled that up in no time so we knew it was coming,” said Katie Ford, executive director of the Burkburnett Boys and Girls Club.

It took three long years of construction, grants, and support from the Burkburnett community to create the new 2nd floor spaces.

“It was just a big space, the only way to get up there was a little attic door that was three by three square but before we could do it, we had to put in a fire suppression system, but I’m very thankful for the community members that support us every day,” said Katie Ford.

Now, youth members can enjoy rooms focused on STEAM and letting their imaginations run wild.

“In the space station, they have these cool crafts with Olivia and Mrs. Cadence, but on the first day we came there we get to do cool planets and we got to hang them up,” said Arya Ford, a member of the Burkburnett Boys and Girls Club.

Each day members get to explore different areas and programs at the club based on their ages and for those that will get their chance to go upstairs next week, they said they can’t wait.

“I know some people that have gone up there and they’ve told me that they like it a lot and it’s really fun up there I’m excited about it too,” said Reese Akin and Vivian Leornas, members of the Burkburnett Boys and Girls Club.

“During the summer months, whenever the kids are out of school and they’re not in school getting that extra education, they’re here and they’re still learning throughout the day even after school and it’s fun,” said Katie Ford.

The new spaces have allowed the club to expand its capacity to 250 members a day and parents have been calling this week to get their kids signed. The club hosted its grand reopening of the new upstairs space on Jan 3.

For more information, visit the Burkburnett Boys & Girls Club website.

