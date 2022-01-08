Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Cold returns tomorrow

KAUZ Morning Forecast (12-23)
KAUZ Morning Forecast (12-23)
By Mason Brighton
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Our fantastic weather today will be shortlived with a return to very cold weather tomorrow night. Tonight temps will fall into the low 40s. Sunday’s high will be near 48. A cold front will then move into the area dropping temps into the 20s overnight going into Monday. Tomorrow winds will be strong out of the north. Next week expect highs in the 50s and 60s. Near next weekend we will see a small chance for rain.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are fighting a fire that broke out on a train near Oklaunion Saturday morning.
UPDATE: U.S. 287 reopens after train derailment
Christian Bishop-Torrence and Sage Wright.
Parents indicted for capital murder in death of one-year-old
This photo provided by The City of Key West, Fla., shows Southernmost Point buoy on Saturday,...
Henrietta man to be arrested for burning Florida landmark
Amanda Gourley and Fernando Rodriquez.
Two charged after SWAT team finds meth in Vernon Street home
Anthony Kienlen was booked into Wichita County Jail on Oct. 13.
WF man indicted for 16 counts, including attempted murder of police officers

Latest News

Warming up a Little
Up and Down Temperature Weekend
Rollercoaster of temperatures
Your First Alert Weather Team is here watching out for you!
Very Cold Night Ahead