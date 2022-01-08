Cold returns tomorrow

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Our fantastic weather today will be shortlived with a return to very cold weather tomorrow night. Tonight temps will fall into the low 40s. Sunday’s high will be near 48. A cold front will then move into the area dropping temps into the 20s overnight going into Monday. Tomorrow winds will be strong out of the north. Next week expect highs in the 50s and 60s. Near next weekend we will see a small chance for rain.

