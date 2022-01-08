Email City Guide
UPDATE: U.S. 287 reopens after train derailment

Crews are fighting a fire that broke out on a train near Oklaunion Saturday morning.
Crews are fighting a fire that broke out on a train near Oklaunion Saturday morning.(Courtesy Photo)
By Tyler Boydston and Michael Grace
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Near OKLAUNION, Texas (KAUZ) - UPDATE 2:43 p.m. - The Texas Department of Transportation has opened all traffic on US 287 after the highway was shut down from a trail derailment that started a fire.

Two closures will remain, however, for the next 24-36 hours.

Southbound FM 433 overpass and the Northbound exit for FM 433 are closed.

-------------------------------------------------

UPDATE 11:40 a.m. - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a train fire near Oklaunion was initially reported as a train derailment.

Staff Sgt. Dan Buesing said 30 train cars derailed carrying denatured alcohol.

The derailment is under an overpass impacting U.S. 287. Traffic is being closed to the highway, with drivers being rerouted.

A fire has been reported aboard the train, with three to four rail cars impacted. DPS said the train was able to disconnect some cars and are moving what they can away from the derailment.

Vernon Fire Department has been called to the scene along with Wichita Falls Fire Department with their hazmat resources. Sheppard Air Force Base is also responding to attempt a foam suppression on the fire.

The original story can be found below.

-------------------------------------------------

Original story - Fire crews are responding to a train fire off of Highway 287 near Oklaunion.

It broke out Saturday morning.

The cause of the fire is not clear at this time.

Stick with News Channel 6 for the latest updates as we learn more.

