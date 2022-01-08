Email City Guide
Digital art class to teach kids how to use Procreate

Kids can learn how to use a new software.
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Kemp Center for Arts is hosting a digital class for kids ages 10-18 on Saturday. The art class will teach kids and teens how to use Procreate, a digital platform for designing art.

Kristine Thueson, program coordinator for the Arts Council of Wichita Falls, wants kids to be motivated and inspired. She said kids interested in the arts could walk away learning a thing or two.

“We are excited to be able to encourage children to be forward-thinking about their art process. You have a 10-year-old interested in art and they wanna do art, digital art is probably the way. A lot of their peers will create art as they go forward and become adults,” said Thueson.

The class will happen from 1-2 p.m. For more information, click here.

