Patches is looking for her forever home

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 7:40 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Paige Morgan with Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to a furry friend who is looking for a forever home.

Patches is a 7-month-old kitten who is sweet and relaxed.

If you’re interested in adopting this sweet fur-ball, you can call the Animal Services Center at (940) 761-7824. Animal Services can be found at 1207 Hatton Road in Wichita Falls.

You have to be at least 18 years old to adopt an animal. The adoption fee is $40, which covers basic vaccinations as well as flea and tick prevention, deworming, microchipping and a city license.

To see what animals are available for adoption, click here.

