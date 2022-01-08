Seymour schools give back through reading challenge

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Seymour Elementary and Middle School students read for a good cause this semester, raising $2,250 through a reading challenge and donating the money to two community organizations on Friday.

Almost 300 students looked on as the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank and Seymour Meals on Wheels were presented with checks during the ceremony, and then waved at a drone camera to celebrate their accomplishment.

The Reading the Rainbow Challenge saw each grade level sponsored by members of the community as they sought to complete their personal “reading rainbows.” Each arch of the rainbow represented one of seven different genres, which ranged from poetry to graphic novels. During the challenge, every student was challenged to read from each of those genres, culminating in the “gold” at the end of the rainbow: award-winning books that have received honors such as the Caldecott, Texas Bluebonnet, Lonestar, and Newberry medals.

The challenge was organized and publicized by librarian Sunday McAdams, who said that the true gold at the end of the rainbow was the community supporting her students through the challenge. Community members, local businesses, retired teachers, and even old alumni pledged money for the students to complete their rainbows, helping them over the finish line.

Autoplay Caption

McAdams described how one student likened the challenge to sports: “She imagined that there was a finish line and she was running toward that finish line. She said she enjoyed achieving that goal and being competitive with herself.”

“The most fun for me was just seeing students reading out of their comfort zone and discover different genres,” she added.

Ultimately, 283 students met the challenge, filling their pot of gold with money, knowledge and the gift of giving to a good cause.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.