Wichita County could change COVID policy for workers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Commissioners Court held a special session on Friday. The primary topic of discussion was a review of the County’s COVID Policy.

No approvals were made, but the Wichita County HR Director Tania Rushing proposed a few changes. One commissioner may be on Rushing’s side.

“There’s no reason for employees to be home 14 days if they’re not sick at all,” said Commissioner Mickey Fincannon.

Rushing breaks down what parts of the county COVID policy were back in 2020.

“So instead of them losing their sick time or vacation time, the county has paid for 80 hours worth if you’re a positive COVID case,” said Rushing.

“We need to have a basic guideline for the county to be able to take care of the employees, that’s basically across the board through human resources, a policy that will instruct each department on what needs to be done,” said Fincannon.

Rushing suggested the board of commissioners follow the latest CDC guideline.

“If you’re still sick, stay home, but in five days, if you are home because your wife has COVID and you have no symptoms, get to work,” said Rushing.

Fincannon found a discrepancy that he thinks is unfair between jailers, first responders, and other county employees.

“Right now, the state has mandated that we have to give them as much COVID time off as they want,” said Fincannon. “So that means the county is on the foot. We have to pay the bill for that employee no matter if they work or not. The county clerk’s office, if they run out of any COVID time that we’ve allowed them then they’re without pay. I find it a little wrong that we’re putting so many employees over others.”

