Zavala celebrates Three Kings Day at WF library

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Zavala Hispanic Cultural Initiative and the Wichita Falls Public Library teamed up to give families in Texoma a night to celebrate El Día de los Tres Reyes Magos or Three Kings Day.

During the cultural event, families were able to enjoy singing, a live reenactment of the Three Wise Men Day put on by Zavala staff members, clowns, and face painting - all to experience just a taste of Hispanic culture in Wichita Falls.

“We love to have programming out in the community, especially at the library,” said Angelina Chapa, Amo Leer Committee Chair. “We especially want to reach out to our Spanish-speaking families, but everybody is welcome to partake and enjoy the music and the fun, the festivities, whatever it is we have going on.”

Chapa said this is the first year that families could enjoy a cultural event celebrating the three wise men and with around 35 people, she hopes to do it again next year.

