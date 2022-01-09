Email City Guide
Cool start to the week

By Mason Brighton
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The cold front that moved in earlier today will mean a very cold night across Texoma. Tonight will have a low near 25. Monday looks to be mostly sunny with a high near 53. Tuesday looks slightly warmer with gusty southerly winds. For the rest of the work week highs look to continue climbing. By Friday we look to see a high in the 70s. Cooler air returns next weekend.

