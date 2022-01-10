Email City Guide
Mom, daughters stabbed to death inside Kentucky apartment

By FOX19 Digital Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
WALTON, Ky. (WXIX/Gray News) - A mother and her two daughters were killed in a Northern Kentucky stabbing late Sunday, according to deputies.

Deputies with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a stabbing just after 9 p.m. inside an apartment in Walton, where they found two children and two adults with multiple stab wounds.

The mother and two daughters were pronounced dead at the scene, WXIX reports.

The sheriff’s office identified the bodies of 31-year-old Monique Pena and her two children, 12-year-old Nikki Romero-Pena and 3-year-old Katie Farrell-Pena.

Nikki was a sixth-grade student at Gray Middle School, according to the sheriff’s office. The Boone County Schools District said counselors are available for students in need of support.

“It’s incredibly tragic in any situation where there’s a loss of life, but when you have a 3-year-old and a 12-year-old who were a part of a gruesome death, that is something that you never forget,” said Lt. Philip Ridgell, sheriff’s spokesman.

The surviving adult was identified as 36-year-old Matthew Farrell. He was airlifted to a Cincinnati hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. According to the sheriff’s office, Farrell sustained multiple stab wounds to his torso, neck and upper body. He has since been discharged from the hospital.

Farrell was in a long-term relationship with Monique, according to Ridgell. He is the one who called 911 after the stabbing occurred, radio traffic indicates.

911 dispatch: “The caller’s advising that the female that stabbed him was inside the apartment. He said he was asleep and woke up being stabbed in the stomach.”

The stabbing was isolated to the residence, Ridgell confirmed.

Sheriff’s officials do not believe that other suspect(s) were involved or that any suspects remain at large. Ridgell says they will focus on the evidence to determine what happened Sunday inside the apartment.

Autopsies are scheduled to be performed on the deceased in the coming days.

The investigation is ongoing.

