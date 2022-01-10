Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

4 deaths, 940 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita Co. on Monday

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.(KLTV Photo)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Four deaths and 940 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Monday by the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District.

One victim was in their 50s, two were in their 60s and one was in their 80s. Health district officials report 59 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized.

Last week, the health district reported a total of eight deaths, 1,302 cases and 593 recoveries.

Health district staff confirmed this is the largest three-day case increase the county has seen so far.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 18-year-old in New Mexico is facing charges after police said she admitted to putting her...
Newborn found 6 hours after being thrown in dumpster, police say
Vernon ISD announces week-long closure due to COVID-19 quarantine.
Vernon ISD announces closure due to COVID-19 quarantine
A chase through Caddo and Comanche counties has come to an end.
UPDATE: Suspects in officer shooting, chase arrested in Comanche County
BNSF officials said the train had 98 cars carrying ethanol, and almost thirty caught on fire.
Final report issued for derailed train in Wilbarger

Latest News

Cosme Ojeda walked us through how to pick a reputable testing location.
BBB chimes in on choosing a COVID-testing site
Arts Council WF staff are working to finalize a new date soon.
Arts Council WF postpones Kemp Karnevale
The event was hosted by the Young County Republicans.
Young County Republicans host candidate forum
The sheriff said everyone will need to get trained on how to use the tasers, including himself.
Wichita County deputies to get new tasers
Corey LaPlante, a crash unit investigator with the Wichita Falls Police Department, was given...
WFPD officer named WF employee of the month