4 deaths, 940 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita Co. on Monday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Four deaths and 940 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Monday by the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District.

One victim was in their 50s, two were in their 60s and one was in their 80s. Health district officials report 59 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized.

Last week, the health district reported a total of eight deaths, 1,302 cases and 593 recoveries.

Health district staff confirmed this is the largest three-day case increase the county has seen so far.

