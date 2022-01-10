BBB chimes in on choosing a COVID-testing site

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Better Business Bureau stopped by News Channel 6 on Monday with tips on how people can pick reputable centers to get teste for COVID-19.

We recently reported on how the omicron variant is driving up demand for rapid testing across the country, causing challenges for the local health department and limiting test supplies. The BBB says this leaves an opportunity for pop-up testing locations that can employ questionable practices by taking people’s personal, financial and other health information, and warns this information can be used for identity theft if in the wrong hands.

The BBB suggests these tips when researching a testing site;

Ask your doctor or check with the pharmacy for a reputable testing site or where to find a test kit

Visit the US Health and Human Services website or the State Health Department to find a valid testing site

If personal data was shared at registration to get tested and no results have been returned as promised- and you suspect fraud, report it here

Do your research before purchasing tests or kits online

To report COVID-19 related scams please visit BBBs scam tracker report here . Your experience may help someone else!

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.