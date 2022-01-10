Comanche County burn ban to continue

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A burn ban in Comanche County has been continued.

The ban will last another 14 days.

The decision was made at the Comanche County commissioners meeting Monday morning.

The ban was initially put into place Dec. 30, and prohibits anyone from setting fire to forest, grass, range, crop or other wildlands.

The ban also prohibits building a campfire or burning trash.

Commissioners can revisit the ban in two weeks.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.