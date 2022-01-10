Lawton City Council member arrested

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton City Councilmember Jay Burk was arrested early Saturday morning.

That’s according to the Comanche County Detention Center’s website, where Burk’s mugshot along with two offenses were listed Saturday morning.

The codes on the CCDC’s website correlated to two codes under state statute: driving under the influence and failure to keep right.

However, as of now, that mugshot can no longer be found on the website. We’re working to find out why.

7NEWS reached out to the City of Lawton for comment and requested body and dash camera footage of the incident.

A representative for the city said, quote “The City of Lawton is aware of this incident. In accordance with the City of Lawton’s policy, the City of Lawton will not be commenting at this time since this is an ongoing criminal investigation.”

Burk represents Ward 4 in Lawton and has been a councilmember since 2008.

You can count on us to keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.