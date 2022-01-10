Rain chances return Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we will have a high of 54 with sunny skies. The wind will be light and variable throughout the day. Overnight tonight, we will have a low of 26 with clear skies.

Heading into Tuesday, we will have a high of 58 with mostly sunny skies. However, we will have a 20% chance for a few showers.

Wednesday, we will have a high of 62 with sunny skies. Thursday, we will have a high of 68 with sunny skies.

Friday, we will reach the low-70s for the high. However, colder weather returns Saturday.

We will see a cold front move through Saturday. This will cause us to fall into the 50s for the high on Saturday and Sunday.

