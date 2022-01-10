Email City Guide
Texas man accused of planning to rob a jackpot winner at WinStar World Casino

A Texas man is accused of planning to rob a woman who won big at WinStar World Casino and Resort.
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:47 AM CST
THACKERVILLE, Oklahoma (KXII) - A Texas man is accused of planning to rob a woman who won big at WinStar World Casino and Resort.

Lighthorse police arrested 19-year-old John Dymond at the casino last week, according to court documents.

Dymond planned to steal from the unidentified woman that cashed out after hitting a jackpot, the documents said.

Dymond is also accused of planning to sell Xanax at the casino.

If he is convicted he faces up to five years in prison for the drug crime and ten years for the attempted robbery.

