UPDATE: Suspects in officer shooting, chase arrested in Comanche County

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A chase through Comanche and Caddo counties on Monday resulted in three arrests and an officer being taken to a hospital.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Eric Foster, it started with a traffic stop by Lawton Police for a driver who was speeding. OHP said they and other agencies were called in when suspects from the vehicle began firing at the officers giving chase.

One officer was then hit with gunfire. That officer was taken to a hospital and is said to be stable at this time.

The chase took law enforcement through Comanche and Caddo counties.

Trooper Foster said the suspect’s vehicle then went to Lake Ellsworth where it stopped. OHP said at that time, Highway Patrol troopers returned fire on the suspects.

One of the suspects was taken into custody there while two others got away and took off with another vehicle.

After a perimeter was set up, authorities were ultimately able to catch the other two suspects.

The identities of the three suspects have not been released at this time.

Below you can find the original updates to the story as they were initially reported.

UPDATE 3:23 p.m. - Lawton Police said the officer who was hit was taken to a local hospital and is currently stable.

According to Lawton Police, the officer’s vehicle was hit by multiple bullets during the chase.

They added that the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation will be taking over the investigation of the incident.

UPDATE 3:13 p.m. - According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the two suspects connected to a chase and officer shooting in Comanche and Caddo counties have been arrested.

OHP said the two were arrested in Comanche County.

Their identities have not been released at this time.

UPDATE 2:53 p.m. - According to OHP, the suspect vehicle connected to chase, shooting of an officer and carjacking has been found.

It’s not clear where the vehicle was found, though authorities said the suspects, a hispanic male and white female who have not been identified, have still not been found.

UPDATE 2:45 p.m. - Oklahoma Highway Patrol has confirmed that a Lawton Police officer was shot and injured during a chase with suspects Monday afternoon.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the dark gray 2006 Chevy Trailblazer they are looking for was taken by force at Northeast Comanche/Caddo County Line near Apache.

UPDATE 2:25 p.m. - A blue alert has been issued for two suspects in the chase and shooting.

According to the alert, authorities are looking for a hispanic male and white female armed with multiple weapons in a dark gray 2006 Chevy Trailblazer. Authorities ask you to call 911 if you see them and not approach them.

UPDATE 2:01 p.m. - One person has been reportedly taken into custody while authorities are still looking for two others.

According to scanner traffic, a carjacking took place near where the suspect was taken into custody. It’s not clear if this is connected, though authorities said they are looking for a dark gray Chevy SUV heading toward Apache on Highway 62.

ORIGINAL STORY - A chase in Comanche County has resulted in an injury to an officer.

According to radio traffic, multiple officers were fired at during the chase while one officer was shot and hurt.

The chase started just before 1:30 along I-44 and made its way to Highway 58 and then circled through Apache before ending near Lake Ellsworth.

Details of the chase at this time are not clear.

