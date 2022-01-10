WFPD offering active shooter response training classes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is once again offering Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) training classes to community organizations.

WFPD: Class Registration Form

This class is free and available to organizations like churches, businesses, civic groups, and neighborhood associations.

The CRASE course provides strategies, guidance, and a plan for what you should do in the event of an active shooter.

Two supplemental classes involving scenarios and first aid are also available.

For questions about the course before you register, contact Officer Jeff Hughes with the WFPD at jeff.hughes@wfpd.net.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.