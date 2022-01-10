Email City Guide
WFPD offering active shooter response training classes

By Mason Brighton
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is once again offering Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) training classes to community organizations.

This class is free and available to organizations like churches, businesses, civic groups, and neighborhood associations.

The CRASE course provides strategies, guidance, and a plan for what you should do in the event of an active shooter.

Two supplemental classes involving scenarios and first aid are also available.

For questions about the course before you register, contact Officer Jeff Hughes with the WFPD at jeff.hughes@wfpd.net.

