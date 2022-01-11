1 death, 369 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita Co. on Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One death and 369 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Tuesday.

55 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized, according to health officials. Five deaths and 1,309 cases have been reported so far this week; yesterday marked the largest three-day case increase the county has seen throughout the pandemic.

DATE DEATHS AGES NEW CASES HOSPITALIZED Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 4 50s, 60s (2), 80s 940 59 Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 1 60s 369 55

Last week, the health district reported a total of eight deaths, 1,302 cases and 593 recoveries.

