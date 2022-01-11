1 death, 369 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita Co. on Tuesday
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One death and 369 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Tuesday.
55 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized, according to health officials. Five deaths and 1,309 cases have been reported so far this week; yesterday marked the largest three-day case increase the county has seen throughout the pandemic.
|DATE
|DEATHS
|AGES
|NEW CASES
|HOSPITALIZED
|Monday, Jan. 10, 2022
|4
|50s, 60s (2), 80s
|940
|59
|Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022
|1
|60s
|369
|55
Last week, the health district reported a total of eight deaths, 1,302 cases and 593 recoveries.
