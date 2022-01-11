Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

1 death, 369 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita Co. on Tuesday

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.(KLTV Photo)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One death and 369 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Tuesday.

55 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized, according to health officials. Five deaths and 1,309 cases have been reported so far this week; yesterday marked the largest three-day case increase the county has seen throughout the pandemic.

DATEDEATHSAGESNEW CASESHOSPITALIZED
Monday, Jan. 10, 2022450s, 60s (2), 80s94059
Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022160s36955

Last week, the health district reported a total of eight deaths, 1,302 cases and 593 recoveries.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 18-year-old in New Mexico is facing charges after police said she admitted to putting her...
Newborn found 6 hours after being thrown in dumpster, police say
Vernon ISD announces week-long closure due to COVID-19 quarantine.
Vernon ISD announces closure due to COVID-19 quarantine
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
4 deaths, 940 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita Co. on Monday
BNSF officials said the train had 98 cars carrying ethanol, and almost thirty caught on fire.
Final report issued for derailed train in Wilbarger
A chase through Caddo and Comanche counties has come to an end.
UPDATE: Suspects in officer shooting, chase arrested in Comanche County

Latest News

Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 13,509 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
MLK Prayer Breakfast celebrates 31 years
COVID-19 cancels MLK Breakfast
Burkburnett ISD schools will close for the rest of the week due to COVID-19 cases.
Burkburnett ISD to close for rest of week due to rise in COVID cases
Health authorities around the U.S. are increasingly taking the step of allowing nurses and...
Workers push back on COVID guidance that allows asymptomatic staff to return to work