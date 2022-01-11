Email City Guide
Arts Council WF postpones Kemp Karnevale

Arts Council WF staff are working to finalize a new date soon.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The highly anticipated Arts Council of Wichita Falls Kemp Karnevale event that was scheduled to take place this Saturday is now being postponed.

The Arts Council said the event was postponed for the safety of the patrons, sponsors and community.

While they said it was not an easy decision to make, they are working to finalize a new date soon.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
