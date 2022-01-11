Arts Council WF postpones Kemp Karnevale

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The highly anticipated Arts Council of Wichita Falls Kemp Karnevale event that was scheduled to take place this Saturday is now being postponed.

The Arts Council said the event was postponed for the safety of the patrons, sponsors and community.

While they said it was not an easy decision to make, they are working to finalize a new date soon.

