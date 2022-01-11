Email City Guide
Bartender’s tip leads to arrest in Key West buoy burning

This photo provided by The City of Key West, Fla., shows Southernmost Point buoy on Saturday,...
This photo provided by The City of Key West, Fla., shows Southernmost Point buoy on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 in Key West, Fla. Police are searching for two people who burned a part of Key West’s famous Southernmost Point buoy early New Year’s Day after setting a fire near the landmark tourism icon.(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Always remember to tip your server, if you know what’s good for you.

A tourist left a bad impression in a Key West bar by ordering drinks three times on New Year’s Eve without leaving a tip.

The memory stuck with the bartender, who helped police identify the Christmas tree arsonists who damaged the city’s iconic buoy at the Southernmost Point in the United States.

The Miami Herald reports that bartender Cameron Briody recognized the man who stiffed him in a webcam video of the arson.

He and his manager then matched credit card receipts and security videos from the bar to help police crack the case.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

