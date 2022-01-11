Email City Guide
Burkburnett ISD to close for rest of week due to rise in COVID cases

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - Burkburnett ISD is closing its doors for the rest of the week due to a rise in COVID cases.

In a post to Facebook Tuesday, district officials said escalating COVID numbers among staff “made it impossible for BISD to accomplish our instructional mission with fidelity” at its campuses.

The schools will be closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. It will also be closed Monday for the previously-scheduled Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Schools are still in session on Tuesday.

District officials said the missed days will not need to be made up.

