COVID-19 cancels MLK Breakfast

By Avery Ikeda
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls announced on Tuesday that The Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer and Scholarship Breakfast would be canceled due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Officials with the city said that anyone who purchased tickets to the event could either get a refund or donate the money to the Wichita Falls MLK Center scholarship fund.

For more information, call the Wichita Falls MLK Center at (940) 761-7980.

