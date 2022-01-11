COVID-19 cancels MLK Breakfast

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls announced on Tuesday that The Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer and Scholarship Breakfast would be canceled due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Officials with the city said that anyone who purchased tickets to the event could either get a refund or donate the money to the Wichita Falls MLK Center scholarship fund.

For more information, call the Wichita Falls MLK Center at (940) 761-7980.

