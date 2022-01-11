Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Mild weather returns Tuesday

By Garrett James
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:30 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a high of 60 with mostly sunny skies. The wind will be out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

Tuesday, we may see an isolated shower or two in our southern counties this afternoon. Wednesday, we will have a high of 64 with sunny skies.

Thursday, we will have a high of 68 with sunny skies. Friday, we will have a high of 70 with cloudy skies.

A cold front will arrive on Saturday. This cold front will cause temps to fall into the mid-50s.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 18-year-old in New Mexico is facing charges after police said she admitted to putting her...
Newborn found 6 hours after being thrown in dumpster, police say
Vernon ISD announces week-long closure due to COVID-19 quarantine.
Vernon ISD announces closure due to COVID-19 quarantine
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
4 deaths, 940 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita Co. on Monday
BNSF officials said the train had 98 cars carrying ethanol, and almost thirty caught on fire.
Final report issued for derailed train in Wilbarger
A chase through Caddo and Comanche counties has come to an end.
UPDATE: Suspects in officer shooting, chase arrested in Comanche County

Latest News

Colder for the Weekend
Mild Through Friday
Small Rain Chance
Small Rain Chances for Tuesday