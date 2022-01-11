Mild weather returns Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a high of 60 with mostly sunny skies. The wind will be out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

Tuesday, we may see an isolated shower or two in our southern counties this afternoon. Wednesday, we will have a high of 64 with sunny skies.

Thursday, we will have a high of 68 with sunny skies. Friday, we will have a high of 70 with cloudy skies.

A cold front will arrive on Saturday. This cold front will cause temps to fall into the mid-50s.

