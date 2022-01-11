MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Montague County officials have extended their burn ban by an additional 30 days.

The order does not prohibit outdoor burning activities related to public health and safety, including:

Firefighter training

Public utility, natural gas pipeline or mining operations

Harvesting of agricultural crop

Welding and outdoor cooking are also allowed, but with restrictions that can be found below:

Montague County extends burn ban by 30 days (Montague County)

