Montague County extends burn ban by 30 days

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Montague County officials have extended their burn ban by an additional 30 days.

The order does not prohibit outdoor burning activities related to public health and safety, including:

  • Firefighter training
  • Public utility, natural gas pipeline or mining operations
  • Harvesting of agricultural crop

Welding and outdoor cooking are also allowed, but with restrictions that can be found below:

