Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Mother arrested after 1-year-old tests positive for meth, marijuana and ecstasy

Victoria Bolan is charged with felony child abuse.
Victoria Bolan is charged with felony child abuse.(Source: Jones County Jail)
By Chris Thies and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) – A mother was arrested for felony child abuse after her 1-year-old child tested positive for several drugs, according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.

WDAM reports 28-year-old Victoria Bolan was arrested Tuesday morning.

Officials said her child tested positive for methamphetamines, marijuana and ecstasy in Dec. 2021 while she had custody of the baby.

According to the sheriff’s office, the child has since been placed with family members and is safe.

It is unclear how the 1-year-old child obtained the drugs.

Copyright 2022 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 18-year-old in New Mexico is facing charges after police said she admitted to putting her...
Newborn found 6 hours after being thrown in dumpster, police say
Vernon ISD announces week-long closure due to COVID-19 quarantine.
Vernon ISD announces closure due to COVID-19 quarantine
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
4 deaths, 940 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita Co. on Monday
BNSF officials said the train had 98 cars carrying ethanol, and almost thirty caught on fire.
Final report issued for derailed train in Wilbarger
A chase through Caddo and Comanche counties has come to an end.
UPDATE: Suspects in officer shooting, chase arrested in Comanche County

Latest News

FILE - This undated file photo shows Emmett Till.
Senate passes bill to honor Emmett Till and his mother
President Joe Biden spoke Tuesday in Atlanta on passing voting rights legislation.
Biden on voting rights passage: ‘I’m tired of being quiet!’
This still image from WPVI-TV/6ABC shows a helicopter that crashed in Upper Darby, Pa,, Tuesday...
Helicopter crashes in suburban Philly; all 4 aboard survive
Shoppers walk past empty aisles of produce at a Safeway on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in...
US shoppers find some groceries scarce due to virus, weather
FILE - The Meta logo is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., on Oct. 28, 2021.
Judge says FTC’s antitrust case against Facebook can proceed