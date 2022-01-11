Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

News Channel 6 to air Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers matchup

News Channel 6 to air Dallas Cowboys game vs San Francisco 49ers
News Channel 6 to air Dallas Cowboys game vs San Francisco 49ers(kauz)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 will be airing two NFL wild-card matchups this weekend, including the Dallas Cowboys game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

First up will be the AFC wild-card matchup between the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills on Saturday. The NFL Today will air at 6:30 p.m. followed by coverage of the game starting at 7 p.m. The weekend Wheel of Fortune program will be moved to 11 p.m. following News Channel 6′s 10 p.m. newscast.

Then on Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys will play their NFC wild-card matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. The NFL Today will air at 3 p.m. with game coverage scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 18-year-old in New Mexico is facing charges after police said she admitted to putting her...
Newborn found 6 hours after being thrown in dumpster, police say
Vernon ISD announces week-long closure due to COVID-19 quarantine.
Vernon ISD announces closure due to COVID-19 quarantine
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
4 deaths, 940 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita Co. on Monday
BNSF officials said the train had 98 cars carrying ethanol, and almost thirty caught on fire.
Final report issued for derailed train in Wilbarger
A chase through Caddo and Comanche counties has come to an end.
UPDATE: Suspects in officer shooting, chase arrested in Comanche County

Latest News

Bowie senior Coleton Price signed to play with the Baylor Bears
Bowie football player signs with Baylor Bears
Texoma
BBB warns people to look out for pet scams
2-year-old Sir Kingston Pope helped to wave goodbye to the bus with his mom, Crystal Washington...
Hirschi gives football team big send-off for big game
Here’s what things look like for Texoma schools.
UIL Texas releases realignment, reclassification numbers