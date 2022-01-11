News Channel 6 to air Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers matchup

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 will be airing two NFL wild-card matchups this weekend, including the Dallas Cowboys game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

First up will be the AFC wild-card matchup between the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills on Saturday. The NFL Today will air at 6:30 p.m. followed by coverage of the game starting at 7 p.m. The weekend Wheel of Fortune program will be moved to 11 p.m. following News Channel 6′s 10 p.m. newscast.

Then on Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys will play their NFC wild-card matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. The NFL Today will air at 3 p.m. with game coverage scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m.

