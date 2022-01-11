Email City Guide
Reports: 2 toddlers found tied up in San Antonio home

By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 1:23 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
SAN ANTONIO (Gray News) - An investigation is underway after reports that two toddlers were found alone and tied up in a San Antonio duplex.

Police say they were called to the area around 4 p.m. Sunday. A law enforcement investigation is ongoing alongside an investigation by Child Protective Services, according to WOAI.

Reports indicate two toddlers, ages 1 and 2, were found alone and tied up in a bedroom. They were taken to the hospital to be examined, but no further information is available regarding their conditions.

A 5-month-old baby, believed to live in the same home, was located at a different household.

All three children are in the care of CPS.

A woman named Isabella, who identified herself to WOAI as the children’s biological mother, says she learned about the incident on the news. She says CPS deemed her an “inherent risk” and took the children from her. She is disgusted about what allegedly happened to them.

“My daughter was found tied up to a playpen, and my son was found inside of a playpen with the cover on it pretty much. The door was locked, and fire people had to kick open the bedroom door,” Isabella told WOAI.

CPS confirms the three children were in the system at the time of the incident.

